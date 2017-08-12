Stitch Duran Says McGregor’s Team Felt he’s Too Expensive to be Cutman

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jacob Duran has explained why he won’t be in Conor McGregor’s corner on Aug. 26.

The renowned cutman was approached by McGregor’s team in hopes of bringing him on board for the big showdown with Floyd Mayweather. When “Stitch” got to the negotiation process, things went down south. He was sent to someone else to talk business.

That didn’t go so well as Duran told MMA Junkie Radio:

“Your contact guy is so-and-so. Used to be an attorney for the UFC. UFC let him go. I never had a great relationship with him, and I don’t think any of the fighters or trainers did. When my attorney and I sent them the proposal, it came back and literally just said that I was too expensive. And they left it at that. There was no counter-offer or anything like that.”

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reached out to “Stitch” after negotiations fell apart. Duran revealed the contents of the message.

“John Kavanagh sent me a text, and he said, ‘Man, I apologize. We wanted you, but they said you’re too expensive.’ I don’t know if Conor decides that or not.”

McGregor and Mayweather will throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

