Submission Underground 5 Lineup Includes Sarah Kaufman, Phil Baroni

Former Strikeforce female champion Sarah Kaufman will headline Submission Underground 5 this October, taking on Amanda Diggins.

The event takes place from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The action streams live on FloGrappling.

Along with Kaufman vs. Diggins, Phil Baroni faces A.J. Agazarm, Andrew Alexander meets Joe Baize and Craig Jones faces Ben Egli.

Both gi and no gi matches will be included on the fight card, which is below: