Submission Underground 5 Lineup Includes Sarah Kaufman, Phil Baroni

By
Dana Becker
-

Former Strikeforce female champion Sarah Kaufman will headline Submission Underground 5 this October, taking on Amanda Diggins.

The event takes place from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The action streams live on FloGrappling.

Along with Kaufman vs. Diggins, Phil Baroni faces A.J. Agazarm, Andrew Alexander meets Joe Baize and Craig Jones faces Ben Egli.

Both gi and no gi matches will be included on the fight card, which is below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Andre Berto

Andre Berto: ‘I’m Coming to The UFC so Dana White, Call me’

Andre Berto wants to be a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Berto, who is a former WBC and IBF champion as well...
video

Submission Underground 5 Lineup Includes Sarah Kaufman, Phil Baroni

Former Strikeforce female champion Sarah Kaufman will headline Submission Underground 5 this October, taking on Amanda Diggins. The event takes place from the Roseland...
video

LIVE: Final Edition of Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Pre-Fight Show

The final week of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place this evening live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym. But...
Andre Pederneiras

Jose Aldo’s Coach: I Thought McGregor Had a Chance Against Mayweather

Jose Aldo's longtime coach Andre Pederneiras is giving Conor McGregor his due. This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor stepped inside a boxing ring for...
Paulie Malignaggi

Malignaggi: I Didn’t Offer Mayweather a Game Plan Against McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi is denying being a mole in Conor McGregor's camp. Malignaggi served as a sparring partner for McGregor leading up to the Floyd Mayweather...
Load more