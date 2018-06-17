“Sugar” Sean O’Malley Claims He’s Fighting In UFC 229 Co-Main Event

Although it is still over four months away, UFC 229 is starting to take shape.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley, the first fighter to establish himself as a star with the UFC fan base by going a different route, rising to fame through the inaugural season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS), appears to be gearing up for a co-main event bout in October 6th.

The UFC Bantamweight prospect took to social media this weekend, posting a video of an old fight of his with a caption that reads, “CO MAIN EVENT October 6th in Las Vegas. #sugarshow.”

The 10/6 date happens to be the same day as UFC 229, which would lead one to assume that he is referring to that card. Currently, no main event or fights for UFC 229 have been made official.

O’Malley did not name an opponent, however if he is, in fact, fighting in the co-main event of a UFC pay-per-view in his third fight since joining the main roster off of his success on the DWTNCS show, it would likely be against a pretty high-level, ranked UFC contender.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley sports a flawless 10-0 professional MMA record, with a 3-0 run in the UFC thus far, including his victory on the DWTNCS.

The Bantamweight prospect began his pro MMA career with a bang in March of 2015, where he started a three fight streak of first-round finishes to go 3-0 in three fights. From there, he won his first fight that went the distance against Mark Coates at Intense Championship Fighting (ICF) Fight Night in November of 2015.

“Sugar” Sean followed that up with a second round head kick knockout of Tycen Lynn at ICF 26 in October of 2016, before going on another three-fight streak of all first-round finishes, the last of which was the DWTNCS victory over Khashakyan, which impressed UFC President Dana White in one of the early memorable moments to take place on the new UFC series.

After opening the eyes of the MMA community with his impressive knockout on the DWTNCS show, O’Malley would go on to make his official UFC debut against Terrion Ware at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in December of 2017, winning a unanimous decision after three rounds.

In his last Octagon outing at UFC 222 in March, O’Malley again impressed the MMA community by pulling off a victory over Andre Soukhamthath that was going his way, but was nearly yanked out from under him when he aggravated a foot fracture injury that left him temporarily unable to stand. Despite his inability to stay upright on two feet, O’Malley was handed a batch of good fortune in the form of a bad game plan from his opponent, as Soukhamthath took him down when the injury occurred. This, of course, allowed him to ride out the clock and win a decision.

If his Instagram post is the real deal, “Sugar” Sean will be fighting on the biggest stage of his career, as a co-main event on a UFC pay-per-view is the second highest spot you can secure if you’re a fighter on the card. We will keep you posted right here at MMANews.com as information regarding O’Malley’s next fight date, spot on the card and his opponent become available.

UFC 229 is scheduled to air live on pay-per-view on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Make sure to join us here at MMANews.com on 10/6 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.

What do you think about Sean O’Malley’s Instagram post? Do you think he is really fighting in a UFC PPV co-main event in his next fight? Sound off in the Comments section below.