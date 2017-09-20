‘Super’ Sage Northcutt Headed to Virginia, UFC Fight Night 120

Sage Northcutt will return to action this November, as he faces Michel Quinones at UFC Fight Night 120.

Northcutt is coming off a December submission loss to Mickey Gall that dropped his overall record to 8-2. The 21-year-old is 3-2 since signing with the UFC in 2015.

Quinones, who is also 8-2 bu 11 years older than Northcutt, is moving up from featherweight where he was bested by Jared Gordon in his UFC debut earlier this year. He is 5-1 over his last six.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia and features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis. It marks the first time the promotion has stopped in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.