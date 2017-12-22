‘Super’ Sage Northcutt Returns, Faces Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 126

Sage Northcutt will make his return to the Octagon in Texas, taking on Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 126.

The bout, first reported by ESPN, goes down February 18 from Austin, Texas and the Frank Erwin Center. No main event has been announced to date.

Northcutt (9-2) is coming off a decision win over Michel Quinones this past November at UFC Fight Night 120. The win, which moved his UFC record to 4-2, was the first since he moved to Team Alpha Male to train.

Gouti (12-3) snapped a three-fight losing skid with a first round TKO of Andrew Holbrook in September for his first Octagon victory.

Below is the current fight card:

• Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

• Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

• Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti