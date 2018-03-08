Super Seminar World Series Features MMA Legends Teaching Striking Techniques

Later this month, the Super Seminar World Series invades New York City with a 3-day event featuring MMA legends teaching striking techniques to MMA aficionados of all skillsets. Our own Fernando Quiles Jr. will be on hand for the seminar. If you’re in the New York City area, this is definitely something to check out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SuperSeminarsWorldSeries.com.

Here’s the official press release detailing the event:

NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 — Imagine Bas Rutten, Andy Souwer, Duane Ludwig, Chinzo Machida, and UFC bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw all together sharing the secrets and strategies to their success in Mixed Martial Arts, that’s exactly what the Super Series World Seminar offers. “We created the series with one goal in mind. We wanted to have fight legends teaching the fighting techniques that have made them incredibly successful in combat sports, I think this event is a strong first step” Jon Ruiz CEO, Super Seminars World Series.

For beginners or seasoned fighters looking to learn more, the Super Seminars World Series offers something for all skillsets. The historic 3-day event will be held in New York City from March 23rd – March 25th and will focus on striking techniques and tactics used in mixed martial arts. Additional opportunities include photo/autograph sessions and the opportunity to have dinner with the MMA legends.

Super Series World Seminar: NYC

Queens College, Fitzgerald Gym

65-30 Kissena Boulevard

Flushing, NY 11367

Event Details:

Friday March 23rd 7pm -10pm

– Shane Fazen & Chinzo Machida

Saturday March 24th 12pm – 3pm

– Duane Ludwig and Bas Rutten

Sunday March 25th 12pm – 3pm

– Andy Souwer and TJ Dillashaw

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SuperSeminarsWorldSeries.com.

About Super Seminars World Series

We aim to provide world class instruction taught by elite fighters that are flown in from around the world. These legends will go over what has helped them become the best of the best in a 3 day seminar for martial art enthusiast, amateur and pro fighters.