SuperKombat Partners With Prestigious 4M Media Agency

New York, NY (FEBRUARY 26TH, 2017) – 4M Media announced itself today as the exclusive marketing arm of the Superkombat Fighting Championship for the 2017 season broadcasted on CBS Sports Network in the United States and Canada.

Over the last six years, Superkombat events have drawn millions of viewers in the European market. The 2017 season will bring this excitement to the United States.

Featuring Superkombat’s unique combination of kickboxing and MMA, the events will surely be an attraction for the fans of both disciplines. The first ever American exposure event will air on April 7, 2017 and will be followed by another five events during the 2017 season.

“4M Media is very excited to represent Superkombat in its U.S. marketing strategies. After six years of live events broadcasted in 95 countries, five continents, and commentary in 22 languages, Superkombat is ready to enter the American market via the CBS Sports Network. Top production and a thrilling fightcard will make for a premium martial arts series for fans alike,” Israel Hagan, Co-Partner 4M Media.

Superkombat CEO Eduard Irimia, “I am very confident that the experienced team at 4M Media will help Superkombat become one of the premium sports content providers in North America. This is aligned with our broader global expansion plans for the following seasons.”

“Superkombat is one of the largest kickboxing organizations in Europe. With the evolving fight market it was only a matter of time before it entered the American market. We at 4M are very excited to introduce a major power player to the American market. We look forward to strategically cross-branding SK with other entities and forming powerful partnerships for years to come,” Isreal Hagan Co-Partner 4M Media.

About Superkombat

Since 2011, Superkombat has built huge brand awareness in the field of martial arts television programming, having garnered a stable following through a series of fifty prime-time broadcast events via the biggest Pan European sports network. Throughout this term, Superkombat has attained impressive records in broadcast viewership and event attendance, achieving the record of the month over all sports on the Pan European channel Eurosport International, and attaining the biggest outdoor attendance of 34,000 people for the world title in the super cruiserweight division. Superkombat’s events have reached audiences in 95 countries spanning Geneva, Amsterdam, Milan, Monza, Torino, Bucharest, Mamaia, Carrara, Frankfurt, Opatija, Varna, Vienna, Sao Paolo and stretching to many other locations globally for tryouts and elimination series.

About 4M Media

4M Media is a 360 degree marketing and advertising agency, focused on connecting brands with their audience in Sports and Entertainment media and events. 4M is the exclusive marketing arm for Superkombat. The 4M Media team is responsible for the tactical execution of all marketing, media promotions and sponsorship revenue for the SK brand in the USA.

