Superkombat World Grand Prix Series 2017 Begins April 7 in Bucharest

Superkombat is set for their first World Grand Prix of 2017.

The kickboxing promotion based in Romania returns to Bucharest on April 7 to begin the series. The event is going to held inside the Romexpo arena and will be broadcasted by the CBS Sports Network.

In a press release, CEO of Superkombat Eduard Irimia said the following:

“Here at Romexpo arena, in 2010, I organized the last World Grand Prix in Europe for the old K-1. Immediately after that, I decided to create Superkombat. Now, seven years later, we have a new adventure in coming to America.”

The promotion is touting the fact that athletes from Romania, United Kingdom, Poland, United States of America and Switzerland are participating in the World Grand Prix series. You can check out the card for the first night of the series below:

New Heroes (19:00 CET)

1. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight Plus bout (-86 kg)

Dragos Imbrea (Romania) vs Claudiu Alexe (Romania)

2. Heavyweight Eimination – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Valentin Horjea (Romania) vs Alexandru Radnev (Romania)

3. Super Fight – Super Middleweight bout (-75 kg)

Magnus Onyeka (Norway) vs Eduard Chelariu (Romania)

4. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight plus bout (-86 kg)

Marios Blanas (Greece) vs Dumitru Topai (Romania)

5. Super Fight – Light Heavyweight bout (-81 kg)

Lotfi Amri (Morocco) vs Bogdan Nastase (Romania)

World Grand Prix (21:00 CET)

6. World Title Eliminator – Light Heavyweight bout (-81 kg)

Imanol Rodriguez (Spain) vs Daniel Stefanovski (Switzerland)

7. Heavyweight Eimination – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Patrick Schmid (Switzerland) vs Valentin Bordianu (Romania)

8. Heavyweight Eimination – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Dawid Zoltaszek (Poland) vs Cristian Ristea (Romania)

9. Heavyweight Eimination – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Kazadi Mwamba (United Kingdom) vs Robert Constantin (Romania)

10. Heavyweight Eimination – Heavyweight bout (+96 kg)

Lukasz Krupadziorow (Poland) vs Anthony Johnson (USA)