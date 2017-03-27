UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov Full Card Details

UFC Fight Night: Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, April 22.

Swanson and Lobov will headline the card at the show which will be aired on Fox Sports 1. Al Iaquinta’s return to the octagon following a period of “semi-retirement” comes against Diego Sanchez, in the co-main event.

The full fight card is as follows:

Main Card (FS1, 10 PM ET)

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov

Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland

Joe Lauzon vs. Steven Ray

Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 PM ET)

Sam Alvey vs. Thales Leites

Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride

Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass, 6:30 PM ET)

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor

Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois

Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell