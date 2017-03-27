UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov Full Card Details

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

UFC Fight Night: Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, April 22.

Swanson and Lobov will headline the card at the show which will be aired on Fox Sports 1. Al Iaquinta’s return to the octagon following a period of “semi-retirement” comes against Diego Sanchez, in the co-main event.

The full fight card is as follows:

Main Card (FS1, 10 PM ET)

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov
Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland
Joe Lauzon vs. Steven Ray
Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 PM ET)

Sam Alvey vs. Thales Leites
Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz
Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride
Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass, 6:30 PM ET)

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor
Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois
Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell

