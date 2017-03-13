UFC Fight Night: Sweden – Misha Cirkunov Will Fight Volkan Oezdemir

Following his on-off negotiations which culminated in a new deal with the UFC, Misha Cirkunov faces Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night in Sweden on May 28.

UFC officials have announced on Monday that touted prospect Cirkunov (4-0 UFC) will face Ovince Saint Preux conquerer Oezdemir in the Scandinavian booking.

Cirkunov had looked likely to leave the UFC following his victory over Nikita Krylov in December, but it was recently announced that both parties had come to an agreement on a new contract.

Oezdemir defeated former title contender Ovince Saint Preux in his first outing under the promotion’s banner and has previously fought for a number of promotions including Bellator MMA

Cirkunov vs. Oezdemir will square off at the UFC Fight Night card in Sweden, which is will be headlined by a potential title contender’s eliminator bout between Swedish MMA star Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira on May 28.