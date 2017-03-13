UFC Fight Night: Sweden – Misha Cirkunov Will Fight Volkan Oezdemir

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Following his on-off negotiations which culminated in a new deal with the UFC, Misha Cirkunov faces Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night in Sweden on May 28.

UFC officials have announced on Monday that touted prospect Cirkunov (4-0 UFC) will face Ovince Saint Preux conquerer Oezdemir in the Scandinavian booking.

Cirkunov had looked likely to leave the UFC following his victory over Nikita Krylov in December, but it was recently announced that both parties had come to an agreement on a new contract.

Oezdemir defeated former title contender Ovince Saint Preux in his first outing under the promotion’s banner and has previously fought for a number of promotions including Bellator MMA

Cirkunov vs. Oezdemir will square off at the UFC Fight Night card in Sweden, which is will be headlined by a potential title contender’s eliminator bout between Swedish MMA star Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira on May 28.

LATEST NEWS

Urijah Faber: Paige VanZant Has Not Officially Left Team Alpha Male

0
Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber confirms that Paige VanZant has not formally left the gym, but that the strawweight is relocating to Oregon.  Faber cleared...
Anthony Avila

Anthony Avila: ‘Sam Toomer Will Decide How my Hand Gets Raised’ (Exclusive)

0
Anthony Avila is more than happy to go one-on-one with Sam Toomer. Avila takes on Toomer this Saturday night (March 18) inside the Jackson Rancheria Casino...
Beneil Dariush

UFC Fight Night 106 Medical Suspensions: Beneil Dariush Out 60 Days After Brutal KO

0
It's time to take a look at the UFC Fight Night 106 medical suspensions. As anticipated, Beneil Dariush got the longest mandatory medical suspension at...
video

Spectacular “Double KO” at Shamrock FC 285 (Video)

0
One of MMA's highlights of 2017 so far happened at the Shamrock FC 285 event in Kansas City on Saturday Night. Axel Cazares, his opponent...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Wants To Fight At UFC 212, Calls Out Diaz and Bisping

0
Anderson Silva doesn't want to wait too long before getting back in the octagon. After picking up a somewhat controversial win over Derek Brunson...