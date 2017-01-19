Switcheroo: Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick Set For UFC Fight Night Event in Houston

Next month’s UFC Fight Night Event received a little shakeup. Lightweights Abel Trujillo (15-6, 1 NC) and James Vick (9-1) weren’t originally scheduled to compete against each other. That’s changed and now they will share the Octagon on Feb. 4 in Houston.

MMAFighting.com revealed the change this morning. Trujillo was originally set to face Evan Dunham, but that won’t materialize. “The Texecutioner” and Johnny Case were going to trade leather as well. An injury to Case put a stop to the bout. Rather than remove both men from the card, the decision to have them fight each other was easy to make.

“Killa” is riding a three-fight winning streak. His only losses in the UFC have been to No. 1 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson. Those two will be competing for the interim 155-pound title at UFC 209.

Vick is coming off the first loss of his professional career. He was knocked out by Beneil Dariush in the first round at UFC 199. He’ll look to get back on the winning track against Trujillo.