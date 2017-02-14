Sylvia, Stevenson Among Those Featured In UFC’s “Where Are They Now” Season 4

By
Matt Boone
-
0

Old-school MMA fans will enjoy the latest addition to UFC Fight Pass.

Available now for On Demand viewing via the UFC digital subscription service is season four of UFC’s original series, “Where Are They Now?,” which gives fans a look at the whereabouts of some familiar faces from the past.

Among those featured and profiled in season four of the show are former UFC Heavyweight Champion Tim Sylvia and TUF season 2 standout Joe Stevenson.

From UFC.com:

“Season four of “Where are they now?” is available to watch on demand on UFC FIGHT PASS. Want a taste of what to expect from “Where are they now?” UFC FIGHT PASS has a full episode from the new season for free available right now.”

