Syuri Kondo on UFC Debut: ‘I Think I Had a Great Start’

Syuri Kondo’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was a successful one.

Kondo took on Chan-Mi Jeon this past Friday night (Sept. 22) inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 117 card. Kondo won the bout by split decision.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Kondo said she’s happy with her debut:

“Making a debut in the UFC is totally different than other debuts, and my goal is to become a UFC champion one day. I think I had a great start.”

She then said she put a significant amount of energy in the fight and hasn’t thought about what’s next.

“I was focused so much on this match, so I have no idea who I want to fight next. But whoever it’s going to be, I’m going to train hard and make sure I win.”