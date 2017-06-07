T.J. Dillashaw ‘Changing My Whole Body’ For Title Fight vs. Demetrious Johnson

Don’t tell T.J. Dillashaw that he isn’t fighting Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title.

The former bantamweight champion was a guest on UFC Tonight Wednesday and revealed that he is 100-percent focused on cutting down to flyweight.

“As far as I know by talking to Dana, that’s the fight I’m training for. I can’t go back,” Dillashaw said. “I’m changing my whole body to get down in weight. I’m a pretty lean 135 pounder as it is. I’m coming down to his weight class, I’m sacrificing so he can defend his title the record time.”

Dillashaw, a coach on The Ultimate Fighter that is airing right now, was scheduled to meet Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight belt. Garbrandt, though, pulled out of their meeting due to an injury.

As for the future of that fight, Dillashaw added “nothing’s off the table.”

“It’ll take me some time to put the weight back on to fight 135,” he said. “I’m in this crazy position to figure this out. It’s been frustrating, to say the least. I need to know sooner than later. I’m working my butt off.”