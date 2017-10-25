T.J. Dillashaw Denies Injuring Chris Holdsworth While Sparring

T.J. Dillashaw is dismissing accusations from his former teammates.

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt made waves last month when they accused Dillashaw of ruining Chris Holdsworth’s career. They claimed that while Dillashaw was in Team Alpha Male, he was submitted in a sparring session by Holdsworth. They said Dillashaw retaliated with a knee to the back of Holdsworth’s head.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour,” Dillashaw denied the claims:

“They said I got submitted by Chris Holdsworth, and then I kneed him in the back of the head while he was grounded and after the round, whatever it may be. So you’re telling me I’m kneeing people in the back of the head in between rounds and ruining their careers, but you want me to stay on your team? You’re not going to kick me off the team, you led the fight for me to stay on the team and you’re angry that I left.”

Dillashaw, who meets Garbrandt for the bantamweight title at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, went on to explain why the accusations don’t make sense.

“How does that make any sense whatsoever? If I’m a loose cannon like that, how would that make any sense whatsoever, how would you be angry at me? if that was the case, if I was doing those kind of things, I should be kicked off the team. Instantly. There’s no way that would be something that is acceptable.”