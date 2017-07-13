T.J. Dillashaw Explains Why he Was More Worthy of Title Shot Than Borg

T.J. Dillashaw feels he deserved a flyweight title shot over Ray Borg despite never having a 125-pound bout.

Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson were linked to a flyweight title bout, but it never materialized. “Mighty Mouse” wasn’t happy with how he was treated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), so he decided not to take the fight.

This left Borg out in the dust temporarily, as he was set to be the next contender. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Dillashaw explained why he would’ve been a better fit for the next title opportunity:

“The fact is, he’s fighting Ray Borg. Me getting leaped over is a way bigger leap-over than me leaping over Ray Borg to fight Demetrious Johnson. Cody was ranked No. 8, and I was beating No. 1 contenders. Ray Borg has missed weight half his UFC career and has beaten, what, two guys – are they in the top 10? I don’t know what his credentials are to get that title fight. I feel like mine were a lot higher.”

He went on to say that the timing was right for a bout with Johnson.

“Even though I haven’t fought in the weight class, I feel like it was a perfect time for me to jump in the weight class. It wasn’t like I was cutting the line. Demetrious has ran through everyone.”