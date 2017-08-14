T.J. Dillashaw Has ‘Fingers Crossed’ For UFC 217 Bout With Garbrandt

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
T.J. Dillashaw
Image Credit: Getty Images

T.J. Dillashaw is hoping nothing gets between himself and Cody Garbrandt before UFC 217.

While an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title bout hasn’t been confirmed for the event, all signs point to it being likely for Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4. Dillashaw confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that those are the plans as of now.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were supposed to meet at UFC 213. A back injury caused the champion “No Love” to pull out. This time, Dillashaw hopes that everything goes according to plan:

“Fingers crossed nothing happens. I’m ready tomorrow, man. I’ve been staying in the gym. That’s what I love to do. I feel lazy when I’m not in the gym. So, yeah, I’m ready to go at 217. And just the fact to be able to fight in Madison Square Garden seems like a huge event.”

