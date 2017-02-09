T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt: ‘He Doesn’t Really Have The Wits Behind Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

If you didn’t know by now, T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt aren’t pals.

Dillashaw may have been a former Team Alpha Male member, but he and “No Love” deny ever having a friendly relationship. When Dillashaw split for Elevation Fight Team, it only made matters worse.

Since the spat between the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder and Urijah Faber spilled over, Garbrandt has fired off verbal assaults at his former teammate. He went as far as to say Dillashaw was the “cancer of Team Alpha Male.”

A title bout between the 135-pound champion Garbrandt and Dillashaw is set for later this year. In the meantime, the two are opposing coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Dillashaw recently told Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com) that “No Love’s” machismo is all for show:

“I was never close with him, I was never friends with him and he’s just obsessed with what I’m doing and how I’m living and what’s going on in my life. I don’t question anything of what he’s got going on cause that’s him. I (couldn’t) care less. You know, I just kind of feel like they’re just obsessed with what I’ve got going on. Off-camera, not on interviews, things are fine. Things are perfectly fine. We’re in rooms together and things are nothing, but as soon as the camera’s on and doing interviews, he’s the tough guy because he wants to look cool. For him it’s all about looking cool and getting his social media followers up. It’s a lot of petty stuff. He’s getting his hair lined up and his eyebrows waxed and looking as cool as he possibly can, but really I think it makes him look just kinda dumb, you know, to buy into all that. He really doesn’t have the wits behind him. He can talk, but really it’s just him getting angry. You saw with Cruz as well, he just kinda gets angry and loses it. He really doesn’t have any valid points.”

