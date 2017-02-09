T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt: ‘He Doesn’t Really Have The Wits Behind Him’

If you didn’t know by now, T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt aren’t pals.

Dillashaw may have been a former Team Alpha Male member, but he and “No Love” deny ever having a friendly relationship. When Dillashaw split for Elevation Fight Team, it only made matters worse.

Since the spat between the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder and Urijah Faber spilled over, Garbrandt has fired off verbal assaults at his former teammate. He went as far as to say Dillashaw was the “cancer of Team Alpha Male.”

A title bout between the 135-pound champion Garbrandt and Dillashaw is set for later this year. In the meantime, the two are opposing coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Dillashaw recently told Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com) that “No Love’s” machismo is all for show: