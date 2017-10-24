T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt: He’s Not Smart Enough to be an Athlete

T.J. Dillashaw says Cody Garbrandt is athletic, but he isn’t smart enough to go that route.

On Nov. 4, Dillashaw will challenge Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. The championship scrap will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 217.

Garbrandt recently said Dillashaw isn’t a real fighter and he’d rather be an athlete. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Dillashaw offered a response (via MMAMania.com):

“I find that hilarious because it’s actually more of a compliment, I’d rather be an athlete than a fighter. An athlete’s going to go out there and figure out ways to win, see the holes in the game. I do treat myself more as an athlete than I do a fighter, as a fighter you’re a street thug. Going out there trying to knock someone out, being really aggressive. I’m going to go out there as an athlete just as he said, and pick him apart using that.”

He then said despite Garbrandt’s talent, he isn’t capable of making smart decisions.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s very athletic. He’s quick, he’s got some great athletic attributes. I think yeah maybe his downfall is that he’s more of a fighter. He could be more of an athlete, I just don’t know if he’s smart enough to be that way.”