T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt: ‘I Can’t Wait Forever’

T.J. Dillashaw is focused on Cody Garbrandt, but he won’t be relying on “No Love’s” return for long.

Dillashaw took his eyes off the bantamweight prize momentarily when talks of a bout between himself and Demetrious Johnson started heating up. “Mighty Mouse” refused to take the fight as he didn’t appreciate how the Ultimate Fighting Championship was treating him.

Speaking to the media, Dillashaw said he’s hoping Garbrandt will be ready sooner than later (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m willing to wait for him. I can’t wait forever. I’ve got to sit down and have a more serious conversation. I just heard in an interview that Cody wouldn’t fight until November or December, and I was hoping October.”