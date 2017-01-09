T.J. Dillashaw on Cody Garbrandt’s Claims: ‘I’ve Never Been Knocked Out’

The war of words between former Team Alpha Male (TAM) teammates Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw is well underway. Dillashaw left TAM for Elevation Fight Team, which stared a feud between Dillashaw and Urijah Faber. “No Love” was quick to defend TAM and ripped Dillashaw for selling out and not being loyal.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were both on the UFC 207 main card last month. Garbrandt captured the bantamweight title in a star-making performance against Dominick Cruz. Dillashaw swept John Lineker on the scorecards and even broke the Brazilian’s jaw.

Dillashaw claimed that in his days with TAM, he made Garbrandt cry multiple times after training sessions. “No Love” fired back with his own claim that he knocked Dillashaw out in training.

The Elevation Fight Team fighter appeared on The MMA Hour and told Ariel Helwani that Garbrandt is making things up:

“Oh, we’ve definitely thrown down. Don’t get me wrong, Cody is a tough kid. But, it’s funny for him to start talking about him knocking me out before. For one, I’ve never been knocked out. The closest was when Jon Dodson clipped me at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Finale. And he keeps talking about that he has footage on it, and it’s hilarious because he’s digging himself a hole because if you have footage on it then put it out. It has not happened.”

Dillashaw said “No Love” dug his own hole when he claimed to have video footage of the knockout.

“I think that was the biggest mistake by talking about he has footage of it. If he doesn’t, put it out there because it didn’t happen. And if it did, I guess I did get knocked out because I don’t remember it. Why would I be afraid for him to put it out there if it didn’t happen?”