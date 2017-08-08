T.J. Dillashaw on Ray Borg: He’s Missed Weight For Half His UFC Career

T.J. Dillashaw’s views of Ray Borg’s title shot remain unchanged.

On Sept. 9, Demetrious Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Borg. The UFC initially wanted “Mighty Mouse” to defend his gold against Dillashaw. Instead, Dillashaw will wait to get his bantamweight title shot against Cody Garbrandt.

During a recent media session, he explained why him leaping over Borg would’ve made sense:

“The fact is, he’s fighting Ray Borg. So me getting leaped over is a way bigger leap over than me leaping over Ray Borg to fight Demetrious Johnson. Cody was ranked number eight and I was beating number one contenders. Ray Borg’s missed weight half his UFC career and he’s beaten two guys I don’t even know are in the top 10.”

While it seems as though Dillashaw and Johnson have now moved on, the former bantamweight ruler said he isn’t ruling out the match-up in the future.

“It’s never done. It’s definitely something I’m interested in. The one guy I don’t wanna jump in front of, which I think I’ve been very boisterous about is Joseph Benavidez. I know he’s gonna come back, he’s got a knee injury right now.”

Dillashaw could be in line for a bout with Garbrandt in November, but nothing is official.