T.J. Dillashaw on Urijah Faber Fight: Sounds Like The Easiest Payday Ever

T.J. Dillashaw isn’t losing sleep over Urijah Faber’s recent comments.

“The California Kid” recently said a potential fight with Dillashaw may entice him to come out of retirement. Dillashaw and Team Alpha Male (TAM) had a nasty split that spilled over into UFC 217. Dillashaw finished TAM’s Cody Garbrandt to become a two-time bantamweight champion.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Dillashaw laughed off Faber’s comments (via MMAMania.com):

“That’s hilarious man. It sounds like the easiest payday ever. I mean it’s just comical. I mean come out of retirement, get a title shot off of what, losing to Jimmy Rivera and looking like crap in his fights? I mean it’s hilarious. But like I said, it’d be an easy payday, so I guess I shouldn’t be laughing at it. I should be pumping him up.”