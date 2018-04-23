T.J. Dillashaw Says Cody Garbrandt Isn’t Deserving of Title Rematch

T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t mind doing battle with Cody Garbrandt again, but he doesn’t feel his rival deserves an immediate rematch.

Dillashaw captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold back in Nov. 2017. He earned a second-round TKO victory over “No Love” in the co-main event of UFC 217. The action took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The two will meet again at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, CA. This has lit a fire under Dillashaw because he never got an immediate rematch against Dominick Cruz. “The Dominator” defeated via split decision back in Jan. 2016. Dillashaw had to go through Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker to get another title opportunity.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Dillashaw said he understands the business side but he feels Garbrandt is undeserving:

“I don’t think in any form does Cody deserve the rematch. But I’m happy to do it. The UFC obviously wants it. So I mean, if they want it, they’re going to pump this up. For whatever reason they want to put Cody in there. I think it’s a great fight for me. He doesn’t deserve it whatsoever on the sport side of it. But I’m a businessman and I’m going to go out there and put him away.”

UFC 227 will take place inside the Staples Center. No other fights have been announced for the card. This will be the UFC’s first trip to the Staples Center since Feb. 2015. In the main event of that card, Ronda Rousey submitted Cat Zingano in 14 seconds.

When Dillashaw stopped Garbrandt in their first encounter, it was the first time “No Love” had been finished as a professional. It was also the first time he lost as a professional, period. Garbrandt had been finished prior as an amateur.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt II was the right move?