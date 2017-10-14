T.J. Dillashaw Says he Couldn’t Care Less For Cody Garbrandt Drama

T.J. Dillashaw says he isn’t paying any mind to the drama involving Cody Garbrandt.

On Nov. 4, Dillashaw will challenge Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. The championship scrap is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 217.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Dillashaw said he’s solely focused on the fight itself:

“I can’t look past anything here. Cody is a great athlete and he’s very fast, reactive and has some power. I also know the guy and feel that does nothing but benefit me. As the smarter fighter I’m able to break down my opponent and game plan. Working with these new coaches in Southern California and all the boxers I’ve brought into camp my mind is definitely focused on Cody’s skill set and not any of our past whatsoever. I couldn’t care less about any of that.”

He went on to explain that Garbrandt was never close to him personally.

“It wasn’t like Cody and I were ever good friends. He was coming into that gym as I was on my way out. I was coaching practices and holding mitts for him before his first fight against [Marcus] Brimmage, but it’s not like we were friends outside of the gym.”