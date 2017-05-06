T.J. Dillashaw Says he Gets to Show Team Alpha Male’s True Colors on TUF

Fernando Quiles Jr.
T.J. Dillashaw
Image Credit: AP / Jeff Haynes

T.J. Dillashaw is happy coaching on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) to show the “true colors” of Team Alpha Male (TAM).

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder will take on current champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 213 on July 8. The event takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of “International Fight Week.”

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Dillashaw admitted he was a bit hesitant to coach opposite TAM:

“I get to really show the world some true colors. I get to show, you know, what’s really been going down. And it’s kind of nice. I’ve always wanted to coach The Ultimate Fighter, I thought it would be something I’d really enjoy. But, when I got the call and they asked me to coach against Team Alpha Male and Cody Garbrandt, of course, there was a hesitant of thinking, like ‘damn, I don’t really want to deal with all this drama.’ I’ve done everything I possibly can to avoid this drama in my life and now I’m going to put it back in. So, it’s something I’ve been trying to avoid, but ultimately, I knew the best decision was to take the fight and take the show, and show people who I am, and tell my side of the story once again and be done with it.”

