T.J. Dillashaw Talks Drama, Responds to Jimmie Rivera’s Sparring Claims

T.J. Dillashaw has grown tired of being surrounded by drama.

Dillashaw is set to challenge Cody Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. The bout takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be featured on the UFC 217 pay-per-view.

Dillashaw and “No Love” have been involved in a nasty feud that revolves around Dillashaw’s departure from Team Alpha Male. Recently, another bantamweight has taken a verbal jab at the former champion. Jimmie Rivera claimed that he roughed up Dillashaw during a sparring session.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Dillashaw responded to those claims:

“I don’t know – maybe it’s just me getting out there and being around everyone. Jimmie Rivera’s talking about sparring footage we had back in the day, and the past with me and Alpha Male, there’s going to be stuff there. It almost sounds like jealousy, really. It’s gotten kind of childish and really embarrassing with how obsessed Alpha Male has gotten with my career.”