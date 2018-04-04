T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2 Expected for UFC 227 in August

A rematch pitting bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt is currently in the works for UFC 227 with the event expected to take place on Aug. 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

This fight coming together puts an end to rumors that Dillashaw would be facing flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in a showdown at 125-pounds later this year. While both fighters were campaigning for the matchup, the UFC had seemingly lost interest in making the bout in recent weeks instead favorite Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2.

Dillashaw will step into the fight after just inking a new UFC contract while also attempting to earn a second victory over Garbrandt after defeating him by TKO last November.

As for Garbrandt, he came close to beating Dillashaw the first time around after nearly earning a first round knockout before he was clipped and finished in the second round.

Neither fighter has competed since that first showdown so this will ultimately be an automatic rematch as Dillashaw looks to solidify his spot at the top of the division while Garbrandt seeks revenge on the only opponent to defeat him.

There’s no word yet if Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 will serve as the main event or co-main event at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, The fight is expected to be officially announced on Friday during a special UFC 25th anniversary press conference in New York starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.

What do you think about the rematch between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt? Sound off in the comments to let us know!