T.J. Dillashaw Willing to Give up Purse if he Misses Weight Against Demetrious Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
T.J. Dillashaw
Image Credit: Getty Images

T.J. Dillashaw isn’t pleased with the hold-up in his potential flyweight title bout with Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson put the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on blast and said the promotion has been using bullying tactics on him. The removal of pay-per-view (PPV) points and being forced to take fights is what pushed “Mighty Mouse” over the edge.

Dillashaw is far from sympathetic and even believes Johnson is ducking him. One of Johnson’s concerns going into a bout with Dillashaw is whether or not his opponent will make weight. During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dillashaw said Johnson is making excuses (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m gonna make it. I have the utmost confidence. I know that I’m gonna make it. I’ve never missed weight once in my entire life or my career going from wrestling from eight years old through all my professional career. If I agree to do something, I’m doing it. I’m a very dedicated athlete and like I said, I’m already waking up at 143 pounds. That’s not big of a weight cut at all. I think it’s just an easy excuse.”

Dillashaw went on to say he’d be willing to give up his entire purse if he couldn’t make weight for the fight.

“100 percent. Put that [stipulation] in there. I’m not gonna miss the weight. That’s not something I have to be worried about at all. I’ve already got it down to a perfect science of what I’m gonna be doing. So yeah, go ahead and put it in the contract because I’m not gonna miss weight.”

