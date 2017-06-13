T.J. Dillashaw Wonders How Hurt Cody Garbrandt Really is

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
T.J. Dillashaw
Image Credit: AP / Jeff Haynes

T.J. Dillashaw has his doubts over the severity of Cody Garbrandt’s back injury.

Dillashaw was set to challenge “No Love” on July 8 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bantamweight title bout was set to headline UFC 213. Garbrandt wasn’t going to heal in time, so the bout was halted.

After seeing video of Garbrandt wrestling with Danny Castillo, Dillashaw said he’s skeptical of “No Love’s” injury (via FOX Sports):

“It’s just the fact that I’ve seen him drunk and wrestling around with his buddies while his back is supposedly hurt doing rehab. There’s some posts that I got tagged in or got sent to me when I woke up one morning, him getting all drunk with his buddies and him getting into a full blown wrestling match on the ground with Danny Castillo. If it was hurting you to walk and you couldn’t take the title fight then you should probably be doing some rehab.”

