T-Mobile Arena Now Clear for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather on August 26

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is now open to host the upcoming boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Previously, the first Big3 basketball title game was to take place inside the arena on August 26. Officials with the basketball league, though, agreed to move that to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and earlier in the day.

“We are grateful to MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC for presenting us with a generous offer that we could not refuse, ensuring that our fans will have the best experience possible at our Big3 Championship Finals at the MGM Grand Garden Arena,” Big3 officials said in a release given to MMAjunkie. “We are happy we could work together to create an opportunity for our fans to experience both events, making August 26 the most exciting day in sports and entertainment Las Vegas has ever seen.”

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and Mayweather, an unbeaten former boxing world champion, will begin their four-city press conference tour later today in Los Angeles.

“We appreciate (Big3 co-founders) Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz and the Big3 for their willingness to work together on bringing the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight to T-Mobile Arena,” UFC President Dana White said. “We look forward to working together with them to ensure that the people in Las Vegas and those watching both events at home will experience a historic day in sports that they’ll never forget.”