Tae Hyun Bang Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for UFC Fight Fixing

Tae Hyun Bang, who found Leo Kuntz back at UFC Fight Night 79, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after being found guilty of fight-fixing.

Bang was given money to throw his fight with Kuntz by three brokers for just over $92,000, including MMA fighter Dae Won Kim.

During his five-fight UFC career, Bang (18-10) went 2-3. The lightweight won a split decision over Kuntz despite taking the arranged money to make sure he lost.

News of the sentencing was first reported by The Korea Herald.

“The crime of match fixing damages the credibility of sport, and in international matches, it has a bad effect on the country’s credibility as well,” the court said. “Bang had an obligation to play the game fairly, but he ignored it and took an important role in the scheme. But we did take into consideration that Bang won the bout and returned the money afterwards.”