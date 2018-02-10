Tai Tuivasa Destroys Cyril Asker With First Round Victory

Round 1:

Tuivasa comes in strong looking to press the action. Tuivasa with a right hand and elbow that lands but Asker continues to move. A big hook lands for Tuivasa and he unloads some body shots against the cage. Asker rips off a knee and they separate. Tuivasa lands a shot that rocks Asker and he’s unloading now. A huge elbow lands for Tuivasa now and he rips the body hard. Asker isn’t responding to the shots, only covering up. Tuivasa continues to puck him apart hard against the cage. A huge left hand and right elbow lands. Another big elbow lands and Asker is bleeding bad. He trips and lands flat on his face, still conscious, but the referee stops.

Official Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Cyril Asker via R1 TKO (2:18)