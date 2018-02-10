Tai Tuivasa Hopes For Quick Finish at UFC 221, Then a Trip to The Bar

Tai Tuivasa has his sights set on victory and some booze.

Tonight (Feb. 10), Tuivasa will take on Cyril Asker on the main card of UFC 221. Tuivasa will have his hone country by his side as the UFC is invading Perth, Australia for the event. The card is headlined by a middleweight clash between Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Tuivasa laid out his plans for the night:

“I’m going to try to keep it bare minimum. Get in there, get out of there. As soon as I get it done, then I’m off to the bar.”

Tuivasa is a rising prospect, but he’s taking things one step at a time.

“Of course (the title is) in my mind, but at the moment I only have one fight. Everyone is on me saying, ‘You should fight these guys.’ Right now I just want to keep fighting the best guys and sooner or later I will be up there. But for now I’m just taking the fights as they come, and I want to get paid.”

