Tai Tuivasa Responds to Not Receiving UFC 221 Bonus

Tai Tuivasa isn’t thrilled about missing out on a bonus.

Last night (Feb. 10), Tuivasa did battle with Cyril Asker. The action took place inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa earned a first-round TKO victory.

After the bout, Tuivasa pulled off a shoey. It’s when someone drinks beer out of another person’s shoe. Tuivasa felt that alone should’ve netted him an extra $50,000.

No Extra Green

It didn’t and neither did his first-round stoppage. Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, Tuivasa wasn’t happy about it but did take the time to joke around (via MMAFighting.com):

“What more do they want us to do? I should’ve gotten 50K just for the shoey. Of course it was a random shoe, anybody’s shoe.”

He also feels Tyson Pedro should’ve been given “Submission of the Night.”

“I think we both should’ve gotten Performance of the Night and I think everyone else thought we should’ve gotten ‘Performance of the Night’. He (Tyson Pedro) almost ripped somebody’s arm off, and I like elbowed (Cyril Asker) back to France and f*cking nothing. Now I have to go home and cry all night.”

Sound off in the comments section below. Do you feel Tuivasa should have been given a bonus?