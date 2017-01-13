Taking It One Fight At A Time: Exclusive Interview With Christos “The Spartan” Giagos

In the Fall of 2014 it seemed like it was a matter of time before Christos Giagos (13-5) became a household name. “The Spartan” was fresh off of a flying knee knockout against the versatile Dakota Cochrane and was scheduled to make his UFC debut in October against Gilbert Burns. Christos went on to go 1-2 in the UFC and lost against current UFC up and comer Josh Emmet at WFC 16 last January. A string of fights that did not fully show his potential, but surely would not keep down someone with so much heart and talent. After 2 straight wins for RFA to finish out 2016, Giagos starts 2017 against submission specialist Alexandre Pimentel (15-1) at ACB 51 tonight FREE and LIVE on YouTube from Irvine,CA.

Giagos spoke with us last week about the up coming fight, his thoughts on his losses, and what his plans are going into 2017. “Ya, those losses definitely suck, but I’m a way different fighter now. Like, Josh Emmet got into the UFC and I gained a little bit of confidence. I definitely want that rematch with him. I know I’m a better fighter than him. My last two fights showed. I’m a lot more patient. I’m a lot more skilled. I’m taking everything way more seriously now. I do have a lot more confidence in my skills and I have definitely been showcasing that.”

Christos is a special talent, who when he puts it all together, can compete with anyone in the world at 155 lbs. Make sure to watch him go for 3 in a row tonight LIVE at ACB 51 from Irvine,CA and streaming FREE on YouTube. Follow along with me on Twitter @MMANews_Tim.