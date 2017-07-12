Team McGregor Were ‘Ready to Go” Against Team Mayweather [VIDEO]

Last night saw the first press conference of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. promotional “World Tour”

Sparks flew at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor locked horns in front of the cameras ahead of their bout in Las Vegas next month.

McGregor’s SBG Ireland teammates including UFC featherweight Artem Lobov and striking coach Owen Roddy were in attendance to support the Dubliner, but were, for the most part, kept away from the action. While Team Mayweather was scattered across the stage, McGregor’s teammates and gym members were prevented from getting too close to proceedings.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, who was ‘forced off’ Showtime’s production team for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, caught up with the SBG Ireland posse following the presser. Roddy and Lobov, two of the most vocal of the group, told Helwani that they were ‘ready to go’ should anything have kicked off between both sides.

You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

