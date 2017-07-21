Tebaris Gordon Blasts Chandler Cole in Heavyweight Scrap at LFA 17

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tebaris Gordon
Image Credit: Fight World

Chandler Cole (2-1) couldn’t overcome the hammerfists of Tebaris Gordon (2-0).

Cole shot in early and Gordon dropped some punches while defending. Cole held his opponent against the fence, but they eventually separated. Cole attempted a takedown and Gordon was warned for punches to the back of the head. Again, Cole left himself open to hammerfists off a takedown attempt. Cole couldn’t complete.

Cole threw a high kick and he was back to getting hit with hammerfists off a takedown attempt. Gordon dropped bombs and this time, Cole couldn’t get the damage any longer.

Final Result: Tebaris Gordon def. Chandler Cole via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 4:25

