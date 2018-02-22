Tecia Torres Admits Fight Week Hasn’t Been Ideal Ahead of UFC Orlando

Tecia Torres didn’t have a smooth journey to Orlando this week.

This Saturday night (Feb. 24), Torres will do battle with Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 28. The action takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The winner of the bout may receive a strawweight title shot.

Change Of Plans

Flight delays forced Torres to arrive in Orlando a day later than initially planned. One day may not seem like much, but that’s a chunk of a fighter’s regime removed. Torres admitted that she would’ve panicked if not for her fiance Raquel Pennington (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m a really regimented person. I like a schedule, so it kind of threw me off, but I stayed cool, and I’m happy. Normally, it would have thrown me off, but I had my coaches and Raquel there to tell me, ‘Just calm down. There’s nothing you can do. It’s a matter of weather, and you’ve just got to roll with the punches.’”

Torres is looking to improve her winning streak to four. She has only been beaten by current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

