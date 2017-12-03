Tecia Torres Calls For Strawweight Title Bout Against Rose Namajunas

Tecia Torres has got a rubber match and championship gold on her mind.

Last night (Dec. 2), Torres took on Michelle Waterson in the opening main card bout of UFC 218. After three rounds of action, Torres was awarded with the unanimous decision victory. It’s her third straight win.

Speaking to the media after the bout, Torres said she’d like to break the tie between herself and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (via MMAJunkie.com):

“But really, I’d like a title fight. I’d like that grudge match. I think it’s a fight that fans want to see. I think the story is there. And I think it would be a great fight for the fans and for myself. Nothing against Rose, business is business. I want that title fight, and I’ve been wanting it for a long time.”