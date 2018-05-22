Tecia Torres Doesn’t Feel Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Humble

Tecia Torres questions if Joanna Jedrzejczyk is humble.

At UFC Calgary, Torres and Jedrzejczyk will share the Octagon. The strawweight clash is set to take place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28. The main card will be aired live on FOX.

Jedrzejczyk fell short in her title rematch against Rose Namajunas. While the rematch was more competitive, Jedrzejczyk ended up losing to “Thug” Rose again. As for Torres, she’s coming off a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade.

Torres isn’t exactly a fan of how Jedrzejczyk handled her two losses to Namajunas. During a scrum backstage at UFC 224, Torres criticized Jedrzejczyk’s attitude (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think that’s not being humble as I believe she should be, especially after being defeated twice by the same person. I think she should give Rose more props because Rose deserves to be there, and she’s been a great champion. I don’t know – it’s kind of funny when somebody does cocky gestures like that. But to me, it doesn’t get to me, because I never (expletive) talk about anybody. I just let my work speak for itself.”

UFC Calgary will feature a highly anticipated rematch in the lightweight division. Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will meet Dustin Poirier. Their first encounter ended in a controversial No Contest.

Also set for the card is former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo doing battle in his first non-title bout since March 2009. Sharing the Octagon with him will be fourth ranked 145-pounder Jeremy Stephens.

UFC Calgary will also feature a bout between two 155-pounders who are looking to elevate themselves up the ladder. Alex Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier will throw leather after coming off first-round finishes. Stick with MMANews.com for more coverage of UFC Calgary.

Do you agree with Tecia Torres?