Tecia Torres on Fighting With Heavy Heart: ‘It Really Hit Home’

Tecia Torres wasn’t fighting under ideal circumstances.

While things were initially going well for Torres, tragedy struck. Her former teammate, Aaron Rajman had been shot and killed in his Florida home. “Tiny Tornado” battled through the emotional roller coaster and submitted Juliana Lima at TUF 25 Finale.

Speaking to the media, Torres talked about the impact Rajman’s death had on her (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This is the first time (I’ve had to go through that kind of adversity). It really hit home because he was there for me at the end of my amateur career. He had his own show, too. I fought my last amateur fight on his show. He was a good friend. We hadn’t talked in a while, but whenever we would connect, we would be together.”