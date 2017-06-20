Tecia Torres Steps in For Amanda Ribas, Fights Juliana Lima at TUF 25 Finale

Former Ultimate Fighter competitor Tecia Torres has agreed to replace Amanda Ribas and fight Juliana Lima at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale next month.

Torres, who rebounded in February from her first pro loss by defeating Bec Rawlings, is 4-1 inside the Octagon. Overall, Torres is 8-1 with the lone defeat coming to Rose Namajunas.

Lima (9-3) is looking for her second two-fight win streak with the UFC, having defeated JJ Aldrich in December. Three years ago, she lost to current strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk before bouncing back with decision wins over Nina Ansaroff and Ericka Almedia.

Last year, Lima lost to Carla Esparza via decision. Her other career loss came at Invicta FC 5 to Katja Kankaanpaa.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place July 7 from Las Vegas and features Justin Gaethje’s UFC debut vs. Michael Johnson. The Torres-Lima fight was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.