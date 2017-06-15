Teddy Atlas Likens McGregor to a Caveman Against Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

Teddy Atlas believes Conor McGregor is in for a rude awakening when he meets Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather are set to compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. Renowned trainer and boxing analyst Atlas doesn’t give “Notorious” much of a chance in the bout.

He told ESPN that McGregor is simply too fresh in the sport of boxing to take out a “defensive genius” (via MMAFighting.com):

“It doesn’t figure to be competitive. You’ve got a guy that they’re gonna say he’s got a puncher’s chance, but he’s in there with a defensive genius. And they’re taking advantage of your imaginations. ‘Oh, he’s got a puncher’s chance.’ Guys like Maidana, Pacquiao, Canelo — they were better punchers than McGregor and better fighters. They couldn’t hit him. They couldn’t hurt him. So, really a puncher’s chance? Those are words, those are words to sell the fight. But in reality, not really a puncher’s chance.”

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White Tells Fighters ‘Crying’ About Conor McGregor to Shut up

0
Dana White isn't fond of fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster complaining about Conor McGregor's position. McGregor has emerged as the biggest star...
Conor McGregorvideo

Watch: Video of Conor McGregor Getting Tagged Boxing

0
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is a done deal. The boxing vs. MMA superfight was made official yesterday, with a press call including UFC...
Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas Likens McGregor to a Caveman Against Mayweather

0
Teddy Atlas believes Conor McGregor is in for a rude awakening when he meets Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather are set to compete inside the...
Stephen Espinoza

Stephen Espinoza on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘This is Such an Unprecedented Event’

0
Showtime Sports Executive Vice President Stephen Espinoza has chimed in on the significance of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Espinoza had been working with Mayweather...
Dana White

Dana White Says Loss For McGregor Against Mayweather Won’t Hurt UFC

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't believe Conor McGregor or the promotion loses credibility if Floyd Mayweather emerges victorious on Aug. 26. The...
Justin Scoggins

Justin Scoggins: ‘I’m Just a Crazy-Ass Son of a B*tch’

0
Justin Scoggins has an interesting way of looking at himself. Scoggins is set to do battle this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Leonard Ellerbe

Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather Knows McGregor’s Coming After Him

0
Leonard Ellerbe is aware of the punching power Conor McGregor brings. Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Floyd Mayweather realizes he can't...
video

Dana White, Mayweather Executive Talk Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
Hours after making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather official for August 26, UFC president Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions met with...
Mayweather McGregor

Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the...
video

Tyron Woodley Confirms His Next UFC Welterweight Title Defense

0
Lost in the news of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather becoming official was Tyron Woodley reporting on his own title defense. The reigning UFC welterweight...
Load more