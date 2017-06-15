Teddy Atlas Likens McGregor to a Caveman Against Mayweather

Teddy Atlas believes Conor McGregor is in for a rude awakening when he meets Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather are set to compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. Renowned trainer and boxing analyst Atlas doesn’t give “Notorious” much of a chance in the bout.

He told ESPN that McGregor is simply too fresh in the sport of boxing to take out a “defensive genius” (via MMAFighting.com):

“It doesn’t figure to be competitive. You’ve got a guy that they’re gonna say he’s got a puncher’s chance, but he’s in there with a defensive genius. And they’re taking advantage of your imaginations. ‘Oh, he’s got a puncher’s chance.’ Guys like Maidana, Pacquiao, Canelo — they were better punchers than McGregor and better fighters. They couldn’t hit him. They couldn’t hurt him. So, really a puncher’s chance? Those are words, those are words to sell the fight. But in reality, not really a puncher’s chance.”