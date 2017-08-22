Teddy Atlas Says Mayweather Better Finish McGregor For Boxing Lifers

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is counting on Floyd Mayweather to stop Conor McGregor.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. Mayweather insists that this will be his final bout and is looking to end his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Chael Sonnen recently spoke with Atlas, who said “Money” has to stop McGregor (via Flo Combat):

“He better [stop McGregor] for the boxing lifers out there like me, for the real boxing fans out there. If he doesn’t stop him, in some ways it’s a loss for him or at least for the sport of boxing, because they expect him to destroy him. So if you come up less than that, it’s almost like McGregor wins — even if he loses — if he goes the distance. And nothing against McGregor, I’m not saying it that way, and I have all the respect in the world for MMA guys, but I would hope he stops him.”

