Terrion Ware Says Road to UFC Not as Long as You May Think

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Terrion Ware
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Terrion Ware’s journey to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn’t seem like an eternity in hindsight.

Ware makes his UFC debut tomorrow night (July 8) against Cody Stamann. The bout will be on the preliminary portion of UFC 213. The fight airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

“Flash” enters the UFC on a four-fight winning streak. Despite having 22 professional bouts under his belt, Ware told MMAJunkie.com that getting to the UFC didn’t take long:

“It definitely seems like a long road. But, compared to some other people, it’s actually relatively short. I’ve been doing this for six and a half years. My first two years were as an amateur. So it’s about four and a half, five years that’s taken me to get here. I’ve just had so many fights in a short amount of time.”

With that said, Ware admitted he was still anxious.

“That was the hard part – the waiting part. Because, as you’re waiting, I want to compete. I want to fight. And then you get to a certain level – I’m 11-2, 12-2 – where I’m going to have to continue to fight tough guys. And any loss can set you back three or four fights in terms of getting into the big show.”

 

