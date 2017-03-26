Former UFC lightweight Terry Etim Has Been Released From Hospital

Reports state the former fighter Terry Etim is recovering at home in Liverpool, England from injuries sustained in last month’s incident.

The Liverpool Echo reported that 31-year-old Etim “has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home,” adding “Police confirmed they would be taking no further action over the incident.”

Last month, various eyewitnesses claimed the former UFC competitor had been running in and out of traffic, before throwing himself into a bus. Images were captured following the incident which pictured a broken bus windscreen, and blood on the street and bus. Police restrained Etim following a minor struggle and brought him to a local hospital where he had reportedly stayed until recently.

Etim’s career stalled following his 2013 victory over Patrick Cenoble at Bellator 109. Prior to this, the English fighter had been released by the UFC following losses to Renee Forte earlier in the year. The 31-year-old had a record of 6-5 in his 11 fights in the UFC, and was 1-0 in Bellator following an anterior cruciate ligament injury which looks to have effectively ended his career.