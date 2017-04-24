Thales Leites: ‘I Would Like a Rematch With Krzysztof Jotko’

Thales Leites has revenge on his mind.

The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title contender got back in the win column this past Saturday night (April 22). Leites nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Sam Alvey. It was Leites’ first victory since Aug. 2016. At the very least, Leites will hold on to his 11th spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings.

After the fight, Leites spoke to MMAJunkie.com. The 185-pounder said he’d like to get a chance to avenge his loss to Krzysztof Jotko: