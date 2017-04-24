Thales Leites: ‘I Would Like a Rematch With Krzysztof Jotko’

Thales Leites has revenge on his mind.
The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title contender got back in the win column this past Saturday night (April 22). Leites nabbed a unanimous decision victory over Sam Alvey. It was Leites’ first victory since Aug. 2016. At the very least, Leites will hold on to his 11th spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings.
After the fight, Leites spoke to MMAJunkie.com. The 185-pounder said he’d like to get a chance to avenge his loss to Krzysztof Jotko:
“I won’t lie, I would like a rematch with Krzysztof Jotko, who (beat) me in my last fight. Of course the victory was all his credit, but I want to do it again. I want to fight with him again. I know he has a fight coming up, a tough fight coming up (with David Branch at UFC 211), but maybe in the future. Me and my team, we studied a lot of his game and all these fights, and we saw that he has rock hands, that he has a good chin. We saw that the key was keep the distance and work my leg kicks and body kicks and head kicks. That’s exactly what I did, and it works, and I didn’t stop.”