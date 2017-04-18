Thales Leites on Sam Alvey: ‘I’ve Been Analyzing Him For Some Time’

Thales Leites feels preparation time for the Sam Alvey fight will pay off.

The two middleweights are set to compete this Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The match-up will be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card headlined by a grudge match between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

Leites has had a rough stretch, losing three of his last four bouts. He suffered defeats at the hands of current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, and Krzysztof Jotko all by decision.

Before his rough stretch, Leites went on an eight-fight winning streak. During that run, he beat the likes of Ed Herman, Francis Carmont, and Tim Boetsch. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Leites said he feels ready to get back on track against Alvey: