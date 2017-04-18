Thales Leites on Sam Alvey: ‘I’ve Been Analyzing Him For Some Time’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Thales Leites
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Thales Leites feels preparation time for the Sam Alvey fight will pay off.

The two middleweights are set to compete this Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The match-up will be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card headlined by a grudge match between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

Leites has had a rough stretch, losing three of his last four bouts. He suffered defeats at the hands of current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, and Krzysztof Jotko all by decision.

Before his rough stretch, Leites went on an eight-fight winning streak. During that run, he beat the likes of Ed Herman, Francis Carmont, and Tim Boetsch. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Leites said he feels ready to get back on track against Alvey:

“Sam Alvey is tough. He is like a rattlesnake. He has very heavy hands and a lot of faith in his chin. He keeps moving forward. He’s dangerous. I’ve analyzed him already. I’ve been analyzing him for some time as a possible opponent. I’ve been paying attention to his behavior inside the octagon. He has many weapons. But we’ve been putting together a strategy by watching his fights, even those before the UFC, so I can be victorious again.”

LATEST NEWS

Thales Leites

Thales Leites on Sam Alvey: ‘I’ve Been Analyzing Him For Some Time’

0
Thales Leites feels preparation time for the Sam Alvey fight will pay off. The two middleweights are set to compete this Saturday night (April 22)...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta: ‘I’m Excited to be Back to Doing What I Love’

0
Al Iaquinta hasn't sorted out his issues with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he's happy to be fighting once again. This Saturday night (April...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Offers to Fight Jon Jones in ‘Welcome Back Party’

0
Alexander Gustafsson believes he has some unfinished business with Jon Jones. Back in Sept. 2013, Gustafsson challenged Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light...
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson on Cody Garbrandt Bout: ‘It Will Not be my Next Fight’

0
Demetrious Johnson is interested in a potential bout with Cody Garbrandt, but not for his next fight. This past Saturday night (April 15), Johnson was...
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier on Eddie Alvarez Fight: ‘I’m Doing Everything I Can do to Prepare’

0
Dustin Poirier has a chance to shoot up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings and he's doing all he can to capitalize on...