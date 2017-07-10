The Future Female Stars

Last month at LFA 14 in Houston, Texas two highly touted female stars took to the cage and put on a show. That may not surprise you, but they fact that they were only 20 and 19 should. Both grew up around the fight game, both with great pedigrees, both believing that they have what it takes to be the next big thing.

The fight was highly touted and Esquivel was the favorite. With an impressive submission victory in her LFA debut and just missing out on the Mexico Olympic boxing team, it seemed as if Esquivel was primed to make a big name for herself at only 20 years old.

Esquivel’s opponent Maycee Barber never really bought into the notion that Esquivel was on another level. In the interview above, she talks about how she has been around the fight game her whole life. Even with only one amateur fight to her name, the 19 year old had all the faith in the world that this was her time.

The fight was a great one which saw Barber come out on top when she finished the fight with a gruesome arm lock in the first round. While this may seem like just another fight for some. You need to look at the big picture. These are two females who have been working their whole life in the fight game. Something that 15 to 20 years ago would have been unheard of. The growth of female MMA continues and with it comes amazing prospects such as these 2 talented fighters.

Like it says in the LFA logo, the future is now.